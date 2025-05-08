Young Thug thinks Mariah The Scientist deserves to be ranked among the best female artists out there. You will agree after watching the music video for “Burning Blue,” her first new single since releasing 2023’s To Be Eaten Alive.

In the video, Mariah The Scientist is more like Mariah The Soldier as she’s surrounded by a war-ready dance troupe. “I can feel it in the air / My cold sweat dripping everywhere,” she sings, sensually. “I’m all wet / I don’t even care as long as you’re right here, laying in my bed.”

“Burning Blue” is the beginning of a new era for Mariah The Scientist, as she’s “been working on new music which will soon be ready for the world via her fourth studio album,” according to a press release.

Last year, Mariah talked to Billboard about her hobbies while she’s touring (including festival dates at Lollapalooza and Governors Ball this summer). “My cat, I bring him everywhere,” she said. “He’s with me right now. I’ve taken him so many [places] — I’ve taken him places he wasn’t supposed to go. Everywhere we’ve gone. He’s been to Portugal. When I tell you this cat has been all over the world. He has been more places at the age of three than [anybody]. I wonder does he even know the life he lives?”

You can watch the “Burning Blue” video above.