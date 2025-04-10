Hailey Bieber isn’t the only one who has an issue with Billboard. The chart-tracking publication recently released a list of the 25 best female rappers of all time. Nicki Minaj is No. 1, followed by Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Lil Kim, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Salt-N-Pepa, Roxanne Shante, Eve, and Foxy Brown.

Young Thug thinks there’s one name that was left off the list entirely.

After DJ Akademiks shared the ranking on Instagram, the “Wyclef Jean” rapper commented, “Where Mariah at tho,” adding the thinking face emoji. Young Thug is referring to R&B singer Mariah The Scientist, his girlfriend.

If someone gets “where Mariah at tho” tattooed on their back, hopefully they spell it right.

It was recently announced that Young Thug will be one of the headliners for Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois from from June 20 to 22, 2025. The lineup includes fellow headliners Future and Don Toliver with Yeat, as well as Trippie Redd, Ski Mask The Slump God, NLE Choppa, Nettspend, Che, DC The Don, Molly Santana, Sexyy Red, Lil Tecca, Destroy Lonely, SahBabii, Soulja Boy, Osamason, Chance The Rapper, Lil Yachty, Quavo, and Insane Clown Posse. Woop woop.

