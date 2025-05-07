Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music from the genre’s artists. Here are the new music releases you need to listen to:

Summer Walker — “Spend It” Summer Walker’s road to Finally Over It takes another step forward with “Spend It.” Here, Walker prioritizes luxury and material items over love, a sentiment that isn’t surprising from a woman who is finally over it. Coco Jones — Why Not More? (Extended) Coco Jones is in the running for R&B album of the year with Why Not More?, and just a few weeks after its release, Jones is back with more. She returns with Why Not More? (Extended) and three additional songs — “Is It Mine” with Lady London, “Control Freak,” and live edition of “Taste” — to boost the project

Mariah The Scientist — “Burning Blue” Mariah The Scientist is finally kicking off the campaign for her anticipated fourth album, and it begins with the incredible “Burning Blue” single. On it, the Atlanta singer wears her heart on her sleeve as she sings of a partner whose love for her is so strong that it melts her cold heart. Jorja Smith — “The Way I Love You” It appears that Jorja Smith also has an album on the way as she returns with the energetic “The Way I Love You.” The house-inspired record is sure to get your blood pumping as a “proper head-skanker,” as Jorja calls it. “It takes me back in time – there’s something nostalgic about it but now at the same time,” she adds about the record in a press release.

Isaiah Falls — LVRS Paradise Isaiah Falls is the lead for R&B rookie of the year and LVRS Paradise (Side A), the first half of his debut album, is proof of that. Its nine songs showcase his growth from 2024’s Drugs N’ Lullabies with additional contributions from Ambré, Odeal, and Joyce Wrice as well as highlights like “Take A Hit” and “Trick Daddy.” Jordan Adetunji — “X N The City” Jordan Adetunji is just a few months removed from his A Jaguar’s Dream project, but that isn’t stopping him from releasing new music. He’s checks back in with “X N The City.” The scintillating single advocates for some fun that maybe Adetunji shouldn’t engage in, but the magnetic feelings at hand say otherwise.

Khamari — “Head In A Jar” At last, Kharmari is back with new music. The Boston-born, Los Angeles-based singer delivers “Head In A Jar,” a raw and honest conversation about feeling trapped in one’s own thoughts over a lover that got away. “‘Head in a Jar’ is a metaphor for being a part of someone’s life, but from a greater distance than you would like,” Khamari notes about the song. 4Batz — Since Yall Say Ion Drop Enough 4Batz answers to fans’ request for him to drop new music with the double-sided single Since Yall Say Ion Drop Enough. Made up of “Hope U Don’t Mind” and “Me U & Pride,” 4Batz uses the former to share his intimate desires with his partner while the latter aims to clear the room for two lovers to express their love for one another.

Xavier Omär — HunnyMoon Mountain Xavier Omär’s HunnyMoon Mountain marks his first solo project since his 2020 effort If You Feel, though last year he did team up with ELHAE for their Truth Be Told EP. HunnyMoon Mountain pushes forth his trademark offerings of heartfelt and soulful R&B with help from Divine Lightbody, Samoht, Xenia Manasseh, and Jai’Len Josey across 11 tracks. Tiana Major9 — “Money” The hope is that 2025 proves to be a more active year for Tiana Major9 as she kicks off her campaign for the year with “Money.” The song personifies money and a lover who is inconsistent and not here for the long run as a compassionate and considerate companion for Tiana.

Raahiim — “Just Like Me” Toronto singer Raahiim is back in action with “Just Like Me.’ The moody single finds Raahiim laying his cards out and show his committment to a new lover ad their potential future together. The song arrives ahead of his gig as an opener for Jessie Reyez’s Paid in Memories Tour. Leven Kali — “Crystal Ball” I think it’s about time we get a new project from Leven Kali, but for now, I can settle on a new single. “Crystal Ball” captures Leven Kali’s lively vocals over soft production as he sings to a partner and promises to “give everything for you.”