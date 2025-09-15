Mariah The Scientist is now a few weeks removed from the release of her fourth studio album, Hearts Sold Separately, and has now revealed the dates for the Hearts Sold Separately Tour. It begins early next year in Europe and runs through early spring, ending with a hometown show in Atlanta, giving fans a chance to see live renditions of songs like “Burning Blue” and “Is It A Crime?”

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 19 at 10am local time at livenation.com. Select cities are eligible for a Verizon customer presale beginning Tuesday, September 16. You can find more info here. See below for the tour dates.

Hearts Sold Separately Tour Dates 2026

01/12 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

01/14 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy*

01/15 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham*

01/17 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton*

01/20 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg – Ronda

02/13 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

02/16 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

02/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

02/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

02/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

02/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

02/25 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*

02/27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

02/28 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

03/03 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS*

03/05 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/10 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

03/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

03/15 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

03/18 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

03/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

03/21 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

03/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

03/26 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

03/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

04/03 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

04/04 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

04/05 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

04/07 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

04/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

04/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy