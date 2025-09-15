Mariah The Scientist is now a few weeks removed from the release of her fourth studio album, Hearts Sold Separately, and has now revealed the dates for the Hearts Sold Separately Tour. It begins early next year in Europe and runs through early spring, ending with a hometown show in Atlanta, giving fans a chance to see live renditions of songs like “Burning Blue” and “Is It A Crime?”
Tickets go on sale Friday, September 19 at 10am local time at livenation.com. Select cities are eligible for a Verizon customer presale beginning Tuesday, September 16. You can find more info here. See below for the tour dates.
Hearts Sold Separately Tour Dates 2026
01/12 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
01/14 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy*
01/15 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham*
01/17 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton*
01/20 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg – Ronda
02/13 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
02/16 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
02/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
02/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
02/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
02/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
02/25 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*
02/27 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
02/28 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
03/03 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS*
03/05 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/10 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
03/11 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
03/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
03/15 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
03/18 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
03/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
03/21 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*
03/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
03/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
03/26 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
03/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
04/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
04/03 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
04/04 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
04/05 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
04/07 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
04/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
04/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy