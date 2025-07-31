Mariah The Scientist and Kali Uchis link up to pay homage to an R&B legend and forbidden love with their new single, “Is It A Crime?” While this song doesn’t sample Sade’s classic as some other tracks have this year, with that title, it’s hard not to make the connection — especially with Mariah and Kali covering the same thematic material.

You can’t help but wonder whether there’s some long con to get Sade back into the public consciousness this year. No less than three different artists in three different genres have made projects or songs evoking the 1985 smooth jazz hit “Is It A Crime?” First, Afrobeats artist Rema interpolated a sample of it on his song “Baby,” which bears its signature question as a subtitle. Then, Snoop Dogg released his own cover of “Iz It A Crime?” with Sexyy Red, along with an album of the same name. There’s also a song, “Main Event,” that interpolates a sample of the original from rising Detroit rapper Lelo.

Meanwhile, the new song is the latest single from Mariah’s upcoming album, https://uproxx.com/music/mariah-the-scientist-shares-hearts-sold-separately-release-date/Hearts Sold Separately, which hits DSPs on August 22. She previously released the single “Burning Blue.” Likewise, Kali Uchis has been promoting her own new album, Sincerely, which dropped in May.

You can listen to Mariah The Scientist’s “Is It A Crime?” featuring Kali Uchis above.

Hearts Sold Separately is out 8/22 via Epic. You can find more info here.