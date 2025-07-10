Mariah The Scientist’s next musical experiment is coming soon. Hearts Sold Separately, the Atlanta singer’s upcoming fourth studio album, is officially set for release on August 22. Mariah kicked off the rollout for the new project in May, with the video for the first single, “Burning Blue.”

It has been a while since we last heard from the Scientist, whose last album To Be Eaten Alive came out in 2023. While 2024 was a relatively quiet year on the new releases front, Mariah kept busy with the tour for To Be Eaten Alive and opening on Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea tour. Much of her time outside of that, it seemed, was dedicated to supporting her equally supportive boyfriend Young Thug, who was on trial for racketeering for much of that year. His release in October after pleading guilty to one charge of racketeering in exchange for time served and probation was called “more than what we prayed for” by Mariah, and was certainly something fans looked forward to.

Now, those fans can look forward to the release of Hearts Sold Separately — and apparently, among them is one of Mariah’s biggest contemporaries, Rihanna, who recently named “Burning Blue” her go-to karaoke song. Stay tuned for more on Mariah’s new album.