Young Thug is soon to be a free man after more than two years in jail. The Atlanta trap mainstay has accepted a plea deal that will ensure his release, pleading no contest to charges of racketeering and other crimes. He has been sentenced to 15 years of probation.

R&B singer Mariah The Scientist, Thug’s girlfriend, reacted to the news in a text to WSBTV’s Michael Seiden, who contacted her for comment. She replied:

“Thank you God, thank you God. This is more than what we prayed for. We are so grateful, this is the greatest opportunity we’ve ever been presented with and we are so grateful. Thank you Judge Paige Whitaker for giving us the opportunity to move forward with our life! Thank you God. Thank you Brian Steel and Keith Adams and every attorney working on this case, tireless. THANK YOU! I cannot say it enough, I cannot repay you for this. You have changed our lives, Jeffery’s life and mine. Thank you to everyone who has been there for us, every fan, who believed in us and prayed for us.”

Thug’s trial was the longest in Georgia history — and possibly, its most dramatic. Over the course of the past year, the case went through three judges, a criminal contempt charge for Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel, and a slew of delays. It also met enormous backlash for using lyrics as evidence in what some observers called a racist application of Georgia’s racketeering law.