Recently, Mark Zuckerberg shared a photo of himself in a recording studio with T-Pain, posting it on his Instagram Story and writing, “It’s happening guys” (as Billboard notes). Since then, people have been wondering what exactly the Facebook head is up to, and now we know: Yesterday (November 13), Zuckerberg released a cover of “Get Low,” the 2003 classic from Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz featuring Ying Yang Twins.

While this seems like an odd combination (especially given that it’s an acoustic cover with Zuckerberg singing about sweat dripping down his unmentionables), the story behind it is actually kind of sweet: In an Instagram post announcing the cover, Zuckerberg explained the cover is about his relationship with wife Priscilla Chan. He wrote, “‘Get Low’ was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary. This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P [heart emoji].”

Chan wrote in the comments of the post, “Can’t get quite as low anymore but more in love and grateful for that love than ever. Love you MZ.” T-Pain also wrote, “Happy anniversary! Thanks for letting me be a part of this [fire emoji].”

Listen to the cover above.