Brent Faiyaz’s last two albums, F*ck The World and Wasteland, are getting a joint tour. Kicking off in July, the aptly titled F*ck The World, It’s A Wasteland Tour will see the Maryland singer traverse not only the United States, hitting such events as Broccoli City Festival, Central Park Summerstage, and Sol Blume along the way, but also Europe and the UK through the end of the year.
In addition to announcing the tour, he also shared the video for his single “Rolling Stone” from Wasteland, which you can check out above. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 5. See the dates below and get more info here.
7/16 – Washington, DC @ Broccoli City Festival
7/25 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
7/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
8/1 – Toronto, ON @ History
8/6 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage
8/9 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
8/12 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
8/16 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
8/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Sol Blume
8/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
8/23 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
8/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory Deep Ellum
8/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
9/1 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
9/3 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
9/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
10/16 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
10/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
10/21 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
10/23 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
10/25 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
11/1 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
11/3 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Banankompaniet
11/5 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
11/8 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall
11/10 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
11/12 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
11/14 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
11/17 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
11/19 – Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre