Brent Faiyaz’s last two albums, F*ck The World and Wasteland, are getting a joint tour. Kicking off in July, the aptly titled F*ck The World, It’s A Wasteland Tour will see the Maryland singer traverse not only the United States, hitting such events as Broccoli City Festival, Central Park Summerstage, and Sol Blume along the way, but also Europe and the UK through the end of the year.

In addition to announcing the tour, he also shared the video for his single “Rolling Stone” from Wasteland, which you can check out above. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 5. See the dates below and get more info here.

7/16 – Washington, DC @ Broccoli City Festival

7/25 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

7/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

8/1 – Toronto, ON @ History

8/6 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

8/9 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/12 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

8/16 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

8/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Sol Blume

8/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

8/23 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

8/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory Deep Ellum

8/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9/1 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

9/3 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

9/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

10/16 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/21 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

10/23 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

10/25 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/1 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

11/3 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Banankompaniet

11/5 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

11/8 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall

11/10 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

11/12 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

11/14 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

11/17 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

11/19 – Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre