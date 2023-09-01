For decades, one of hip-hop’s longest and most dramatic ongoing controversies was the feud between Diddy and Mase over the contract the latter signed with the former back in the ’90s. But now, according to Mase’s current podcast partner and longtime friend Cam’ron, that saga may have come to a satisfying resolution, with Mase getting his publishing back from Diddy after over 20 years.

On Wednesday this week (August 30), Cam posted a video on Instagram promoting his new mixtape The Lost Files, along with an explanation for the absence of any Mase features on the tape. “My n**** murder had to sit this one out,” he wrote {(Murda Mase was the Harlem’s rapper former nickname). “He just got his publishing back from Puff. Just finished the paper work for that yesterday. Congrats @rsvpmase while he getting his music back in order, I’m dumping my hard drive pause. The lost files vol 1. Sept 8.”

Diddy and Mase’s long, winding friendship/feud may have started nearly 30 years ago, but came to a head more recently, as Mase used a series of podcast appearances in 2020 to accuse his former label boss of jacking him for millions in royalties. Meanwhile, Diddy insisted that it was really Mase who owed him last year — after all, fronting the costs of launching a new artist’s career isn’t cheap, especially in the ’90s.

Meanwhile, the two rappers continued to orbit around each other, occasionally even performing together. This spring, Cam’ron and Mase launched their sports talk show, It Is What It Is, finding an interesting groove in making the sort of barbershop talk of their shared hometown Harlem an entertaining dialogue series allowing them to air out past grievances and crack jokes to their hearts’ content. And now that Diddy and Mase have also resolved their own tiff — or at least, the business disagreement between them — perhaps there’ll be more music from Murda Mase coming soon.