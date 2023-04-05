Meek Mill And Donald Trump Sharing A Lawyer Is The Multiverse Of Legal Madness

From thug life to dreams and nightmares. First, Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba compared her client to the late rappers Biggie Smalls and Tupac (which pissed off Tupac’s sister Set Shakur). Now, news has come out that this isn’t the only connection the disgusted politician has.

In screengrabs captured by Complex, Meek Mill also shared something in common with Trump — a criminal lawyer. After news broke about the former president’s indictment, the “Going Bad” rapper took to Instagram to reveal that his former criminal defense lawyer Joe Tacopina, also known as Joe Tactical, had represented Trump.

Uploaded an image of the news clipping, Meek captioned it, “Trump graduated from the streets,” adding, “Sharing criminal lawyers with us… Joe Tactical.”

Tacopina was a member of the legal team representing Meek during his tumultuous case to overturn his sentence for violating probation from a decade-old gun and drug case in his hometown of Philadelphia. The case was highlighted in the#FreeMeek documentary. Eventually, after a hard-fought battle, Meek and his legal team came out victorious in the end.

Trump is hoping his legal team pulls out a win as well as a maximum sentence for allegedly falsifying records and conspiracy if convicted, could land him behind bars for 136 years.

