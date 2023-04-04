tupac
Getty Image
Music

One Of Trump’s Wacky Lawyers Actually Thinks His Indictment Will Make Him An Iconic Figure Like Tupac And Biggie

Donald Trump’s recent indictment has everyone talking. While most are elated that he’s finally getting his just desserts, some delusional Trumpers think this will only make him more appealing during election season. Some are even likening him to two rap legends.

In a clip from right-wing podcast The Benny Show, Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba spoke to host Benny Johnson, saying that Trump’s indictment and impending arrest put him up there with some of hip-hop’s most revered acts.

“Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trump’s Biggie Smalls, he’s better than Tupac. I’m east coast, so I love Biggie,” she said. “Donald Trump is his own brand. He is everything. This is just gonna boost him, we’ve seen it in the polls. It’s not a question, it’s a fact.”

Last Thursday (March 30), Trump was indicted for paying hush money to Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair. He is expected to be arrested today (April 4).

All the while, several have shared images of themselves celebrating Trump’s arrest, including one group of people who flipped off Trump Tower in a photo shared to Twitter.

Several reporters have been waiting outside of the New York City criminal courthouse, waiting to watch Trump’s arrest in real-time.

In the meantime, you can watch the clip from The Benny Show above (if you must).

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×