Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba apparently wanted her client to change his inner thug life (a motto of the late raper Tupac Shakur), but it didn’t quite work out in his favor.

Strangely, during Habba’s appearance on The Benny Show podcast, she likened the former president to hip-hop titans Tupac and Biggie Smalls, seemingly because of his recent indictment and subsequent arrest. “Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trump’s Biggie Smalls, he’s better than Tupac. I’m east coast, so I love Biggie,” Habba said.

Although both rap pioneers did know and have been photographed with Trump, Tupac’s sister Set Shakur isn’t here for the comparisons. In a statement shared with TMZ, Shakur flat out called Habba’s remarks “blasphemous.”

“My brother was measured by his integrity, his principles, and personal and collective responsibility,” said Shakur.

While the late rapper was found guilty of sexual assault in 1995, Shakur emphasized the difference between Trump and her brother is that “[Tupac] took accountability during his 1994 sexual abuse trial,” whereas, within Trump’s recent indictment, it is reported that in 2016 Trump tried to pay his accuser off with hush money.

Shakur later added that her brother’s time in prison wasn’t what made him popular. Instead, it was the fact that people “were able to measure him by his words and actions that aligned.”

Back in 1992, Tupac called out Trump for his greedy ways during an interview with MTV, saying, “If you want to be successful, if you want to be like Trump, gimme gimme gimme, push push push push. Step, step, step, crush, crush, crush. That’s how it all is, and it’s like… nobody ever stops.”

Even from the grave, the rapper was able to hit ’em up.