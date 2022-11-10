Earlier this year, Meek Mill left Roc Nation with the explanation of “so I can take risk and grow,” and then he signed to WME. The rapper is back today with the Instagram announcement of a project called Flamerz 5, arriving November 21 and falling in line with his series of mixtapes that began in 2008.

“FLAMERZ 5 ‘for promotional use only’ NOV. 21st 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 for free for the streets,” he wrote on the app, sharing a clip teaser of a flow and sparking excitement from tons of fans in the comments.

If you keep up with Meek’s socials, this mixtape definitely isn’t a surprise. On October 31, he tweeted, “Flamerz 5 in 2 weeks.” It looks like he pushed it back a week, but at least it’s still coming this month.

Flamerz 5 in 2 weeks 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) October 31, 2022

In August, Mill was one of the topics in Jay-Z’s verse of his and DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” the title track of Khaled’s album. “Me and Meek could never beef,” Jay-Z raps, and then continues: “I freed that n**** from a whole bid.” It’s a reference to when Jay helped Mill in securing an end to his incarceration for a parole violation in 2018.

