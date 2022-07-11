meek mill roc nation
Getty Image
Music

Meek Mill Explains Why He Left Roc Nation Management: ‘So I Can Take Risk And Grow’

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Earlier today, it was reported that Meek Mill had parted ways with Roc Nation Management, which has handled his career since 2012. The report prompted speculation about Meek’s relationships with Roc Nation founder Jay-Z and his MMG label boss Rick Ross, moving Meek to address the rumors on Twitter.

“All I seen today was meek and roc part ways,” he wrote. “I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together.” He also noted that his other business dealings with Roc Nation remain intact. “I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga.”

Perhaps concerned about any future speculation getting out of hand, he also clarified that he’s in a good place with his business partners, who he credited with turning his life around. “roc nation is my family,” he buzzed. “Don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with roc or MMG …they ain’t stop nothing I’m doing. We made about a 100m together. Des, Mike, and Hov saved my life b4 And put a lot of energy into it. I’m not behind on my favors in life wit my people. I’m good.”

And when one fan tried to find an angle to turn Meek’s pro-Jay-Z posts into a wedge between Meek and Ross, the Philly rapper nipped the impending drama in the bud. “This wasn’t really a convo for MMG,’ he clarified. “I just wanted to add that in there because Ross put me in the game also! It was for the controlled media base vibes.”

So there you have it. Meek will manage his career in-house (at least for the time being) so he can grow as a businessman while keeping his other arrangements in place to benefit the artists he’s working with.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Topics: #Meek MillTags: ,
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
×