Before he was known for dating Megan Fox, singing John Denver covers, giving himself realistic fangs, Cleveland, Ohio rocker was better known for an extended rap career that culminated in a vitriolic back-and-forth with Eminem. Departures into rock and country aside, it’s a career he maintains he never turned his back on (with a few recent singles to prove it).

In fact, in a new interview, he assigns blame for his treatment by the public to his hip-hop origins, asserting that he’s stigmatized as a white rapper — but mostly by other white people. On Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, MGK told the internet troll turned part-time WWE superstar, “I won’t deny that there is a subconscious stigma around that — being white in hip-hop. To me, it’s so funny because the streets f*ck with me so tough. It’s honestly from other white people that give me the most sh*t.”

He also has a bit of a theory about why that might be — and it connects to that battle with fellow white rapper Eminem. “The crazy thing is there’s only been one who’s done it,” he said of dissing the hip-hop legend, who has been considered something of a North Star for other white rappers like Jack Harlow, Mac Miller, and Russ. “There’s only been one who’s done it and crossed that line of acceptance.”

You can watch the full episode above; the conversation about hip-hop begins at the 37-minute mark.