Machine Gun Kelly Has Fangs Now

Machine Gun Kelly often makes bold aesthetic choices. MGK got a giant blackout tattoo earlier this year, he wore a suit of spikes to the AMAs in 2022, and he was rocking a very pink look earlier that year. Now, he’s got something new going on: fangs.

In a post shared yesterday (July 15), Kelly posted a video of himself, seemingly in a dental office, opening his mouth and showing off his new look. Dr. Dani B, the cosmetic dentist who did the work on MGK’s teeth, also shared the video on his own Instagram page and wrote, “I’m not sure how it happened, but @machinegunkelly finally convinced me to give him the vampire fangs he has wanted.”

Speaking of vampire-related things, Kelly and Megan Fox previously stirred up some criticism over drinking each other’s blood. Fox spoke about it earlier this year, explaining, “Everything is a matter of what you’re accustomed to or what is currently socially acceptable or normal. […] I understand people think like, ‘Hey, that’s weird.’ But guess what I think is weird? I think it’s weird that girls are out here letting guys c*m in their mouth and they don’t know these guys. F*ck you. You’re so offended that I got a drop of Machine Gun Kelly’s blood in my mouth. What is so gross about what I did with my soulmate?”