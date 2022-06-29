Megan Thee Stallion is never afraid to show off her fun side as we’ve seen multiple times in her career. She recently teamed up with Cardi B to display her football skills with some help from the Los Angeles Chargers, and prior to that, Megan and Normani had a grand ol’ time at prom for the former’s Off Thee Leash Snapchat series. Recently, Megan showed off her laid-back spirits during some time on Instagram Live as she was seemingly doing her hair and makeup. It was here that she launched into singing mode as she delivered a cover of Katy Perry’s “Thinking Of You.”

Omg yes hot girl Katy ! Let’s do a song 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/umieLGpPEQ — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 29, 2022

omg lez duet ily Meg THEE katycat @theestallion 😘 https://t.co/rJR8GqLLF6 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 29, 2022

It was quite the entertaining moment as Megan was hilariously off-key as she cruised through the 2008 song’s chorus with a bottle of hairspray in hand as her microphone. Towards the end of the video, Megan noted that the song was one of her favorites as an eighth grader. A fan recorded the livestream moment and posted it on Twitter, and soon enough, Katy Perry herself caught wind of it and shared a response. “Omg lez duet ily Meg THEE katycat @theestallion [blowing a kiss emoji],” Perry wrote. Megan replied, “Omg yes hot girl Katy ! Let’s do a song [fire emojis].”

With that, it’s only a matter of time until Megan and Katy release a song, one that would be their first collaboration together.

You can view Megan’s cover of “Thinking Of You” and Katy’s response in the posts above.

