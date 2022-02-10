Last May, it was reported that Megan Thee Stallion had teamed up with Snapchat for a new pet-centric show, Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion, and now, with the help of a massive billboard and her ever-popular Instagram, Meg’s revealed the show’s premiere date: February 19.

According to Snapchat’s description, Megan will be “joined by celebrity friends and their pets hosted in a way that only Megan can.” The new billboard offers some more hints; not only will Meg’s super-popular French bulldog 4oe (pronounced “foe”) make an appearance (of course), but apparently, there will also be a broader range of pets, including a llama (although to whom llama belongs remains a mystery).

The show will be just one of Meg’s future forays into TV and film, as she also signed a first-look production deal with Netflix in December. The deal reportedly includes the potential for both shows and movies, like the horror film she’s been writing or the anime she’s fond of, so fans can look forward to the fruits of that development.

In the meantime, the Houston Hottie has been showing off her acting chops in the rollout for her Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Super Bowl ad, which we’ll finally see in entirety on Sunday. It also includes a tie-in with her latest song, “Flamin’ Hottie,” an ode to her favorite snack.