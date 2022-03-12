Megan Thee Stallion just released “Sweetest Pie,” her anticipated collaboration with Dua Lipa. It comes after she released “Flamin Hottie” and teamed up with Shenseea for “Lick.” The combination of Megan and Lipa is just the latest example of some of the most popular women in music joining forces for a new song. Both Megan and Lipa have held top-2 positions on the singles chart and top-5 positions on the albums chart. Furthermore, they both have Grammy awards to their name. Despite this, there are still double standards that they face in the industry and it’s something they spoke about recently.

On a recent episode of Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast, which Megan guest-appeared on, Lipa agreed with Megan’s previous comments where she spoke about “rap being a male-dominated ecosystem.” “I feel like that about the music industry in general,” Lipa said. She later added, “There’s this beautiful moment coming into music – as a whole – where female musicians are seen to lift each other up. And I think that’s really beautiful and important.”

Next, Lipa asked Megan if she thinks this “reflects the different standards men and women are held to in this industry.” Megan replied, “I feel like when you think about women doing anything – in general – you think about ‘catty.” [If] it’s five girls in a room, what is the ‘catty’ factor of it all? But that’s what we’ve been taught for so long.” She added, “I feel like boys definitely play a big part in that… in the industry, too.” Both Megan and Lipa pointed out the differences in how men and women are judged when they do live performances with Megan calling it a “crazy double standard.”

“But I feel like we are girls, right, and sometimes I just have to take it as everybody knows that we are superior,” Megan said. “So they expect us to arrive as the superior beings that we are. I feel like we get critiqued so heavy because everybody just knows that women are the shit. So they are looking for us to be the shit all the time.”

