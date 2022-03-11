Last night, after a week of teases, Megan Thee Stallion and Dup Lipa released the macabre video for their collaboration, “Sweetest Pie.”

Although it takes place in a fairy tale fantasy land, the video is packed with disconcerted slices (heh) of body horror and unsettling surrealism that apparently had some fans feeling a bit creeped out, according to a celebratory tweet Megan posted this morning. However, rather than being apologetic, she flaunted the fact that some fans probably had to watch through their fingers, crowing, “I see that the #SweetestPie video scared some people or creeped them out a lil bit. Lol MISSION ACCOMPLISHED. How many times do I have to say I love horror films/ aesthetics?”

I see that the #SweetestPie video scared some people or creeped them out a lil bit… lol MISSION ACCOMPLISHED 😂 how many times do I have to say i love horror films/ aesthetics — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 11, 2022

She certainly has said as much a few times; in 2019, she said that she was writing her own horror movie before sharing her “Hottieween” series of shorts to celebrate the spooky season. Then, in 2020, she hinted at wanting to work with master horror director Jordan Peele, who has been chilling audiences since 2016 with his Oscar-winning Get Out, Us, and the upcoming Nope. Meg even compared herself to seemingly immortal (or at least, unkillable) slasher icon Jason Voorhees in an interview earlier this month, joking that “no matter how hard my haters try to take me out, I keep coming back harder!” She also shared her favorite horror films after a fan followed up her earlier tweet with a question, and I gotta say: It’s a pretty solid list.

Off the top of my head rn evil dead (1981 version) house of 1000 corpses, 13 ghost , a nightmare on elm street https://t.co/mRkSh6E7nV — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 11, 2022

With her Netflix first-look production deal in place, she’s getting closer to her dreams of giving us all nightmares; perhaps “Sweetest Pie” is just a dry run, letting her practice and preview what skin-crawling delights she has in store.

