Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have grown to be two of music’s most exciting musicians. Both have top-5 albums, those being Good News and Future Nostalgia respectively. They also have top-2 records on the singles chart with Megan’s being “Savage” and Dua Lipa’s being “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating.” Add in Grammy wins and it’s clear that the two artists are well on their way to stardom, if they’re not already. With that being said, it’s only right that they join forces for their new song “Sweetest Pie,” a record that comes with an enticing video.

The new visual begins with two men walking in a forest when they’re greeted by Megan and Dua Lipa. At first, they’re intrigued by the artists, but soon enough they realize that Megan and Dua’s sweetest pies are too much for them to handle and they quickly run away. The men return with an army of guys to try and take down Megan and Dua, but they fail in their attempt as the ladies overcome their attack to reign supreme.

The song arrives as a high moment for both artists. Megan was recently forced to sue her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, after they refused to count her last project, Something For Thee Hotties, as a project to fulfill her contract with them. As for Dua Lipa, she received two lawsuits that accused her of stealing from other songs to create her hit record “Levitating.”

You can watch the video for “Sweetest Pie” above.

