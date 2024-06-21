Megan Thee Stallion’s new album, Megan, is one day closer. Today, the Houston hottie shared the tracklist, revealing that the project will be 18 tracks long, with features from past collaborator GloRilla, Brooklyn drill rapper Kyle Ricch, R&B hitmaker Victoria Monét, Texas royalty UGK, and Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba. The snake motif that has unfurled over the past year continues, with “Boa,” “Cobra,” and “Hiss\” joined by “Rattle” and “Mamushi,” which is the Japanese word for “snake.”

ITS OFFICIALLY 1 WEEK UNTIL THEE ALBUM “MEGAN” IS OUT 🥚🥚🥚 Which song you claiming hotties ? https://t.co/OQS0EgGSHz #megan #megantheealbum pic.twitter.com/hcMbmLTXmF — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 21, 2024

As usual, Megan’s love for Japanese anime shines through, as well, with a track titled “Otaku Hot Girl” borrowing the Japanese term for “fans” or “nerds,” which was co-opted by American anime fans to refer to themselves. Meg recently updated the cover of the album in response to fans’ lukewarm reception of the original, butterfly-themed cover. She went back to her snake theme, using a photo of herself emerging from a giant egg covered in slime.

During the tour promoting the album, Hot Girl Summer, Thee Stallion proved many of her haters wrong in saying she isn’t an arena artist, hanging out with WNBA stars like Angel Reese and Brittney Griner, and found herself upgraded to headliner on festivals like Lollapalooza and Outside Lands after Tyler The Creator dropped out.

Megan is out 6/28 via Hot Girl Productions LLC. Find out more information here.