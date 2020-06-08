For this year’s graduates, the months leading up to their commencements have been unlike any other before them. In most cases, students weren’t even able to enjoy an official ceremony celebrating their accomplishments as the world sheltered in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. Fortunately, alternatives like YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” have provided this year’s graduates with messages of encouragement and inspiration, as well as offering some options for post-grad entertainment they’ll be able to return to again and again.

As part of “Dear Class of 2020,” not only were graduates given a commencement speech from Beyonce, they got a performance from Megan Thee Stallion, who put together a medley of some of her biggest hits including “Big Ole Freak,” “Hot Girl Summer,” “Captain Hook,” “Cash S*t,” and “Savage,” all performed from Megan’s own backyard. She even managed wardrobe change for a rendition of her “Savage” remix, dancing in the kitchen along with pair of friends. At the end of the performance, she encouraged viewers to “have a hot girl summer,” which may be complicated by ongoing coronavirus precautions, but is a nice sentiment.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s “Class Of 2020” performance above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.