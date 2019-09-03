Megan Thee Stallion And Nicki Minaj Close Out The Season On A High Note With The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the wet and wild video for Megan Thee Stallion’s signature single, “Hot Girl Summer,” the Stallion and guests Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign throw “the hottest party of the summer” to close out the season, declaring that “hot girls win the summer” in a news chyron as Lala Anthony reports live from the scene of their raucous pool party. Directed by Munachi Osegbu, the video is a fitting companion piece to the song and the perfect send-off to the season of Thee Stallion.

The video opens with one of Megan’s “Hotties” prepping in the mirror, throwing on her cowboy hat and practicing her hot girl poses while lamenting her lack of knee strength in comparison to her idol. The rest of the video depicts a packed pool party — one which got the video shoot shut down at its original location last month — where Megan dances with Ty while they hold puppies, lounges poolside with Nicki in matching, neon-green tiger print outfits, and of course, “drives the boat,” pouring cognac directly from the bottle into fans’ mouths.

“Hot Girl Summer” may have arrived a little too late to be the official song of the summer — that honor likely belongs to Saweetie and her song “My Type” — but it certainly defined the last three months, in which more female rappers charted on the Billboard Hot 100 than ever before and women in hip-hop racked up monumental wins, from VMAs to Hot 100 No. 1s. “Hot Girl Summer” even landed at the top of Rolling Stone’s new charts just a few weeks ago. That chyron is right — the Hot Girls have certainly won the summer, but it also looks like they’r ejust getting started.