In recent times, Megan Thee Stallion has appeared to be single. Well, at the moment, that appears to no longer be the case, as she just seemingly hard-launched a relationship with veteran NBA player Torrey Craig.

As HotNewHipHop notes, yesterday (August 27), Meg posted a couple’s challenge video on TikTok (find it here), in which she and Craig answer questions about their relationship. (For the record, Craig said “I love you” first, per Meg.)

The 33-year-old athlete spent the 2023-24 NBA season as a role player for the Chicago Bulls. He played his first three seasons in the league (starting with 2017-18) with the Denver Nuggets before stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, and the Suns again, then landing with his current team, the Bulls.

Craig has a son, Braylon, who was born in 2014. He was also partially responsible for a memorable Shaqtin’ moment earlier this year.

In more platonic news, Megan and GloRilla recently spoke about their friendship, with Glo saying, “I first met you at your Hottieween party last year, and I ain’t gonna lie, I was kinda shy. You were just acting like you weren’t drinking that night. I was like… in my head, I’m like, ‘This b*tch ain’t acting like she ain’t drinking,’ like, ‘What’s up with this b*tch?'”