The MTV Video Music Awards have been hosted by some of the biggest names in pop culture, including Eddie Murphy, Miley Cyrus, and Jamie Foxx. Now Megan Thee Stallion will join the fun. The “Mamushi” rapper was announced as the host of the 2024 MTV VMAs. A promo for the ceremony promises that she’ll bring “thee heat,” “thee body,” and “thee savagery.”

You can watch it here.

This is Megan Thee Stallion’s first time hosting an awards show, but she has related prior experience: she previously hosted SNL and co-hosted The Tonight Show.

Along with her hosting duties, Megan Thee Stallion is also nominated in five categories: Best Collaboration (“Wanna Be” with GloRilla), and Best Hip Hop, Best Visual Effects, Best Direction, and Best Art Direction, all for “Boa.” Taylor Swift has the most nominations among all artists, with 10 nods, followed by Post Malone with nine and Sabrina Carpenter, Eminem, and Ariana Grande with six each.

The list of performers at the 2024 ceremony includes Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Lisa, Halsey, Benson Boone, Lenny Kravitz, and Katy Perry, who is receiving the Video Vanguard Award. Will Megan Thee Stallion join them? We’ll find out soon enough.

The 2024 MTV VMAs air on MTV on September 11 at 8 p.m. ET.