Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla have become fast friends: Over the past few months, they linked up on “Wanna Be” and now they’re on the road together for the Hot Girl Summer Tour. Despite their current closeness, though, the start of their friendship wasn’t perfect.

The two chatted with each other for a new episode of the Close Friends Only With Instagram podcast, and Glo said, “I first met you at your Hottieween party last year, and I ain’t gonna lie, I was kinda shy. You were just acting like you weren’t drinking that night. I was like… in my head, I’m like, ‘This b*tch ain’t acting like she ain’t drinking,’ like, ‘What’s up with this b*tch?'”

As Glo trailed off with laughter, Megan exclaimed, “You is not telling the truth!” She continued, “You know what it is? ‘Cause you be coming late and then you be like, ‘Yeah, come on, let’s turn up.’ First of all, you need to catch up. That’s what you don’t like to do: You don’t like to catch up.”

Glo laughed as she agreed with Meg’s take. A few minutes later, Glo explained what her first impression of Megan was, saying, “You was nice […] when I first met you, on God. […] You were sweet as f*ck.” Meg asked if Glo thought she was going to be sweet and Glo continued, “I mean, like, you come off as standoff-ish. […] You come of like you nice, but you standoff-ish. So that’s why I told you I was shy.”

As for Megan’s impression of Glo, she said, “I really didn’t know what you was gonna be like before I met you. I was like, OK, from afar, you was turnt, but I didn’t know how turnt it was gonna be. I ain’t know if it was some bullsh*t for, like, Instagram, or if it was gonna be real life. But then when I got to know you, I was like, ‘Yes, this might be my cousin!’ Like, ‘This is my people!’ So yeah, I thought you was really sweet, too, and I thought you was funny as hell.”

Check out the full episode above.