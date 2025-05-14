Each year, fashion fans tune into the Met Gala to find out how their favorite celebrities will interpret the themes and, to quote a popular phrase, “put that sh*t on.” One of those celebrities is Megan Thee Stallion, who has become a fixture of the Met’s infamous carpet pics. And, despite a persistent online rumor about her being banned from future gala’s for violating the organizers’ cell phone policy, it looks like she’ll continue that tradition.

Megan, who posted several videos from this year’s gala on her social media, debunked the rumors in an interview with People, which stemmed from her joke in one of the posts that “we not supposed to have our phones.”

“We’re gonna dead these rumors right now, okay?” she said. “People are like, ‘Oh my God, Megan, you got banned from the Met Gala. No, I didn’t, babe. Like that’s not true. Y’all made that up and ran with it. They love making [stuff up]. Anna [Wintour] loves me, babe. That’s why my phone was out.”

Even so, Meg’s onto new endeavors already as it is, so her invite to next year’s Met Gala is next year’s problem. For now, she’s concentrating on putting together her own fancy dinner, the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, honoring philanthropy related to the foundation she named after her parents. She’s also branching out into fast food franchising, with a Popeyes Chicken opening soon in her hometown, Houston.