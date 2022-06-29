Once upon a time, New Orleans bounce music icon Big Freedia put Megan Thee Stallion in her “twerk hall of fame,” and yesterday on Instagram, Megan showed exactly why she deserved such an honor to one of Freedia’s many, many twerk-ready anthems. Wearing a pair of striped pink shorts and leaning over the back of a couch in her dressing room as members of her entourage cheer her on, Meg gyrates for a full minute, putting on a tour-de-force display that could very well double as a workout video. Seriously, that’s some impressive cardio and core work.

And look, I get it: Writing a post about Megan Thee Stallion twerking is a little like writing one about a dog barking, a fish swimming, a stand-up comic telling jokes, or Donald Trump compulsively lying. But sometimes, you just gotta give the people what they want, and judging from the reactions over on Twitter, this video is a real crowd-pleaser. While you have the usual performative pearl-clutching from people who are likely watching just as attentively as Megan’s hardcore Hotties (seriously, guys, it’s okay, you don’t have to hate just be different or holier than us), the overwhelming majority of the responses are resoundingly positive.

Y’all look at Megan Thee Stallion’s recent on Instagram pic.twitter.com/ulUuURe8hL — Jango🪬 (@RandyOrtonStan) June 29, 2022

I’ve seen Megan Thee Stallion shake ass countless times and every time it’s even better than the last that woman is a gift from God she was crafted from the finest of clay — C (@lherealchieff) June 29, 2022

Me watching Megan Thee Stallion twerk pic.twitter.com/XDETntGlx5 — 𝕺𝖘𝖈𝖆𝖗 (@fvckoscarr) June 29, 2022

God bless Megan Thee Stallion pic.twitter.com/UqkiwF0Oga — Jamie 🍹 (@jconey_97) June 28, 2022

Idk who is named Meagan that’s shaking ass all the time but if you’re talking about MEGAN THEE STALLION, the answer is still no 🤎 https://t.co/t1MNEqnfCT — L ✨ (@haulyuhass__) June 29, 2022

Can you please host a twerk class from stallion to another, got ass but idk how to move it 😭 @theestallion — PARTYACROSSTHEHALL (@CoachBree_23) June 29, 2022

that new megan thee stallion twerk video is doing things to me. i need her so bad — dash is watching star wars (ep. 2) • they/them (@thedigitaldash_) June 28, 2022

In other news, Megan spoke up about the recent Supreme Court decision striking down Roe V. Wade, leading a “my body, my choice” chant during her set at Glastonbury — with a little extra spice thrown in for good measure. She’s also working on her second album, which she promises will have fans following her lead and feeling a little emotional, too. Truly, she is a role model and we are blessed to have her.