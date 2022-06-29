megan thee stallion twerk
Megan Thee Stallion's Latest Twerking Video Is Setting The Internet Ablaze

Once upon a time, New Orleans bounce music icon Big Freedia put Megan Thee Stallion in her “twerk hall of fame,” and yesterday on Instagram, Megan showed exactly why she deserved such an honor to one of Freedia’s many, many twerk-ready anthems. Wearing a pair of striped pink shorts and leaning over the back of a couch in her dressing room as members of her entourage cheer her on, Meg gyrates for a full minute, putting on a tour-de-force display that could very well double as a workout video. Seriously, that’s some impressive cardio and core work.

And look, I get it: Writing a post about Megan Thee Stallion twerking is a little like writing one about a dog barking, a fish swimming, a stand-up comic telling jokes, or Donald Trump compulsively lying. But sometimes, you just gotta give the people what they want, and judging from the reactions over on Twitter, this video is a real crowd-pleaser. While you have the usual performative pearl-clutching from people who are likely watching just as attentively as Megan’s hardcore Hotties (seriously, guys, it’s okay, you don’t have to hate just be different or holier than us), the overwhelming majority of the responses are resoundingly positive.

In other news, Megan spoke up about the recent Supreme Court decision striking down Roe V. Wade, leading a “my body, my choice” chant during her set at Glastonbury — with a little extra spice thrown in for good measure. She’s also working on her second album, which she promises will have fans following her lead and feeling a little emotional, too. Truly, she is a role model and we are blessed to have her.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

