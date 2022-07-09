The second weekend of London’s 2022 Wireless Festival got underway on Friday night. This year’s edition of the hip-hop-themed showcase kicked off last weekend and brought forth performances from Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more. One of the big names that took the stage so far this weekend was Cardi B who brought her talents on stage for an exciting performance. Cardi’s set seemed to be smooth sailing except for one moment when she appeared to get into a fight with a fan.

The moment was briefly caught on camera by those in the audience. It appeared that while Cardi was performing on stage, she leaned down to interact with the crowd. It’s here that a fan seemingly grabbed her hair which led to Cardi swinging her mic at the individual. The incident could also be seen on the festival’s big screens, but the visuals were cut shortly after Cardi began to fight her way out of the fan’s grasp.

Cardi did not speak out about the incident, but she did share a performance recap afterward. In it, she thanked Megan Thee Stallion and Offset, who both joined her on stage during the performance. “Let me tell y’all something … WIRELESS LONG ASSS STAGE AINT NO JOKE,” she wrote in the post. “You need lots of stamina.”

