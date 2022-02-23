Megan Thee Stallion On ‘Euphoria’: ‘Girl, Get It Together!’

Just like the rest of us, Megan Thee Stallion is glued to the screen when Euphoria is on. With the recent announcement of her big screen acting debut in the A24 film F*cking Identical Twins with hilarious people like Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and SNL’s Bowen Yang, the “WAP” rapper is starting to make the rounds talking TV and movies.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Megan Thee Stallion talked about watching Euphoria and that “they got me on the edge of my seat,” and praised all of the HBO Max show’s acting performances. She then perfectly verbalized what everyone is thinking when they watch Euphoria: “I know these are characters and the show is not real, but they got me yelling at the TV like, ‘Girl, get it together! What are you doing?!”

Meg also talked about being a “film buff,” who not only wants to act, but to also direct in the future. She also said Zendaya is “the best actress, and perfectly cast.” Preach, Meg. While her current acting resume includes mostly music videos and a round of Cheetos commercials she filmed for this past Super Bowl, that’s all about to change.

