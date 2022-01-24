Last week, Megan Thee Stallion appeared in a Super Bowl ad teaser for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. It’s the latest brand that she’s partnered with, adding to a list that already included Fashion Nova and Revlon. The full commercial with Megan and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos will debut during the Super Bowl on February 13, but in the first ad teaser, Megan arrives at a video shoot where she is greeted with questions like if she has any pet allergies to cats or dogs. The list of animals grows to include deer, foxes, bears, water buffalo, and more, which signals that this video shoot will be anything but normal.

The weird events continue for Megan in the newly-released second ad teaser for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. It begins with the rapper walking and enjoying a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos when she arrives at her video shoot trailer. When she attempts to open the door, she realizes it’s locked — which is odd since it’s her own trailer. A mysterious claw then appears to remove Megan’s name from the door before they close and lock the door, leaving Megan absolutely confused at what just happened. However, it doesn’t stop there.

In another video, Charlie Puth is revealed as Megan’s co-star for the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos ad and he has his own peculiar events to deal with while on set at the video shoot. Puth returns to his own trailer to find Cheetos-stained paw prints all over the interior of the trailer. After a brief investigation, Puth discovers an orange feather inside the trailer which serves as helpful evidence towards who the suspect might be.

You can watch Megan and Charlie’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos teaser ads in the videos above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.