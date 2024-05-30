Megan Thee Stallion is one of the biggest rappers of the past few years, but on her road to the top, the journey was different than those of her male contemporaries. Megan discussed that some in a new interview.

In a fresh feature from L’Officiel, Meg explained:

“For female rappers, there’s a line that you don’t want to cross. You want to be Miss Congeniality. You want to be well liked by everyone. You want to be the baddest, you want to be the best, but you want to do it the right way. I did have to learn that there is no right way. Whoever you are, be that. If you crazy, be crazy. If you nice, be nice. If you mean, be mean. If you sad, be sad. Whatever your lane is, just be that. Be your real true self.”

She also said of the theme behind her upcoming album, “We don’t just stop at the snake. This is just what everybody sees right now. Renewal, rebirth: that is the whole concept of this [album]. We started with the snake because, first of all, I love snakes, but I feel like snakes are so misunderstood, especially in western culture. Snakes represent rebirth, spirituality. I’m not really a person that’s like, ‘Oh my God, sunshine,’ and just super bubbly, happy. I like darker things. I like things that are a little scary. I like things that are unique. I picked the snake because… it’s kind of like an antihero.”

Introducing the L’OFFICIEL June 2024 global cover star, Megan Thee Stallion. The 29-year-old Grammy Award-winning rapper, who coined the phrase “hot girl summer,” covers our annual summer entertainment issue. For @TheeStallion's cover story go here: https://t.co/JdvZ4zfLi0 — L'OFFICIEL USA (@LOFFICIELUSA) May 30, 2024

Read the full interview here.