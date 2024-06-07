A Hot Girl Summer continues. Over the past few weeks, the ladies of rap have been dropping heater after heater. And tonight (June 7), this pattern continues with a remix of Latto‘s “Sunday Service.” Joined by Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli, Latto takes the scorching diss track to the next level.

Flo Milli pops in with her brand of pretty girl magic, questioning why someone would bring their man to an event “if you know he thirsty.”

On Meg’s verse, she is well aware that she is the standard, even if her opps try change the rules of the rap game when she reaches unbeatable heights.

“I meet the goalposts, b*tches move it, they say I can’t, then I do it / Your favorite rapper might not like me but his boo gon’ jam my music,” raps Meg.

As the ladies have been known to do in their individual records, they deliver on bars, as well as pure, carefree fun. Eliminating the need for the competition the game tries to put them in, the girls display a sense of collaboration, uplifting each other and bringing each artist to brand new heights.

You can listen to the “Sunday Service” remix above.