Lawsuits pop up just about every day in the music world, it seems, and now “Hawk Tuah” rapper Plies has added to the pile: TMZ reports Plies is suing Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and Soulja Boy, naming them in a lawsuit that alleges copyright infringement.

Per legal documents obtained by TMZ, Plies alleges elements of his 2008 song “Me & My Goons” were used in Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag,” as well as GloRilla and Megan’s “Wanna Be” (and the Cardi-featuring remix). Named as defendants in the suit are Megan’s Hot Girl Productions, Soulja’s former imprint Collipark Productions, Universal Music Group, Collective Music Group, and Interscope.

“Wanna Be” producer LilJuMadeDaBeat has since chimed in on the lawsuit. His position, as HotNewHipHop notes, is that “Wanna Be” credits its sample to Big E, producer of 2006’s “My Dougie.” He explained, “My Dougie came it in 2006, Me & My Goons came it in 2008. Big E the producer of ‘My Dougie’ is credited on Wanna B. For the Record Pretty Boy Swag is a remake of My Dougie as well. Soulja Boy is on the My Dougie Remix. Me & My Goons literally not even the single for that Plies album.”

So far, nobody else has publicly acknowledged the lawsuit.