Megan Thee Stallion faced some pretty traumatic times after she was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. Still, there are those out there who are on Lanez’s side, and when some of those folks tried to rattle Meg recently, she didn’t give them the satisfaction.

In a video that can be seen here, Megan is leaving some sort of public establishment as people around her say/shout, “Free Tory.” Meg, though, was seemingly unbothered as she put her hand over her mouth and made a sassy grimacing facial expression.

In her statement for Lanez’s sentencing in 2023, Meg wrote to the judge in part, “I want you to know that since I was viciously shot by the defendant a little over three years ago, I have not experienced a single day of peace. I have been tormented and terrorized in every degree by the defendant. He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. […] He treated my trauma like a joke when I could have died that day. […] Today I beg this court to send a message to every victim of violence and fully hold the defendant accountable for his criminal conduct. This is a statement for all survivors that their lives matter and there is zero tolerance for the torture that accompanies violence. His crime warrants the full weight of the law.”