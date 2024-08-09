Megan Thee Stallion has frequently proven that she’s a lover of Japanese culture, whether she’s busting out Sailor Moon cosplay or presenting at the Anime Awards. Her love for the country continues to shine through in her latest output, a new video for the Yuki Chiba collaboration “Mamushi.”

A mamushi is a venomous type of viper found in Japan, and it turns out that Meg herself becomes one in the video. It starts with a man, played by Japanese actor Shô Kasamatsu, visiting a spa. There, he’s given a variety of women to choose from (in an apparent Rush Hour 2 reference), and he opts for Meg. Quickly, though, she transforms into a gigantic mamushi, which doesn’t bode well for Kasamatsu’s character. Between transformations and other goings-on, Megan hangs out in the spa and raps the song while frequently naked.

The video was filmed in multiple locations in Tokyo including the Tsurumaki Onsen Jinya (an onsen is a type of bath facility) and the Engaku-ji Temple (a major Zen Buddhist temple in Japan).

The visual arrives during a busy time for Meg: She just popped up at a Kamala Harris rally, she features on Latto’s new album, and a documentary about her life appears to be on the way soon.

Watch the “Mamushi” video above.

Megan is out now via Hot Girl Productions/Warner. Find more information here.