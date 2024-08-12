A few months ago, it was announced that the 2024 MTV VMAs were set to take place on September 10. Well, last week, it was revealed that Donald Trump and Kamala Harris had finally agreed to a presidential debate… on September 10. The VMAs would have presumably gotten the short end of that viewership conflict stick, so MTV took action.

Today (August 12), it was revealed that the VMAs will not air live from UBS Arena on September 11 at 8 p.m. ET. As Billboard notes, MTV said in a press release, “Our fans are encouraged to tune in for the 9/10 debate ahead of music’s most iconic night.”

Additionally, MTV also announced the first round of performers: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, and Rauw Alejandro.

Meanwhile, the list of nominees was unveiled last week, and leading the lineup is Taylor Swift with 10 nods. Other notable nominees include Post Malone (who has nine nominations), Carpenter, Eminem, Ariana Grande (six each), SZA, and Megan Thee Stallion (five each). Fan voting for some categories is currently open until August 30, so find more information about that here.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul previously said of this year’s show, “We are excited to welcome back the MTV Video Music Awards to New York State. From its origins at Radio City Music Hall in 1984 to this September’s event at the UBS Arena, the VMAs continue to captivate millions, showcasing the very best in music video artistry. As we prepare to host this 40th anniversary event, let’s embrace the spirit of creativity and innovation that defines our state’s cultural landscape.”