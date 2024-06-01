megan thee stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Was Forced To Reschedule Her Tour Stop In Atlanta Now Fans Are Blasting The Mayor

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour is supposedly two hours of unfiltered fun. Unfortunately, fans in the greater-Atlanta area can’t share their thoughts on the show just yet.

Yesterday (May 31), the “Big Ole Freak” rapper was forced to cancel her scheduled concert in the city.

“Unfortunately, we will need to reschedule tonight’s show at State Farm Arena due to the massive water main break that The City of Atlanta is experiencing 🥺,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Upset by the news, ticket holders took to the social media platform to express their frustrations with Atlanta’s elected officials, including Mayor Andre Dickens, for the alleged lack of care placed on the city’s infrastructure.

“@CityofAtlanta, hurry up 😩😩,” wrote one user.

“It would be nice if the Mayor’s protocols prioritized new water infrastructure instead of a ‘Cop City,'” chimed another.

“Mayor Dickens will crumble,” penned another.

“The country’s infrastructure is just falling apart cause this kinda thing is happening more and more regionally smh” wrote one user. “I hope my ATL moots are able to get clean water, and it’s not too hot down there.”

“This why Atlanta will always be on my opp city list,” penned another. “They knew she was announcing the album tonight and had to come up with something quick to sabotage her!”

The concert originally scheduled for May 31 has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 2. All refund details were sent out via the point of purchase. However, the show, slated for tonight (June 1) in Atlanta, will go on as previously planned, according to Megan’s latest Instagram post.

