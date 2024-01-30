Megan Thee Stallion has clearly been building towards a new era with her recent singles “Cobra” and “Hiss.” Now, we have some more concrete information about what’s going on: Meg’s going on tour this summer.

On Good Morning America today (January 30), Megan Thee Stallion made the announcement, also indicating that her new album will be out by the time she goes on tour, too. She said, “Oh, we’re having the tour this year. The Hot Girl Summer tour is going to be 2024, summertime. I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

EXCLUSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Good news @theestallion fans! Megan Thee Stallion says her Hot Girl Summer Tour is hitting the road in 2024! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S7mRueLZQ8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 30, 2024

Dates for Megan’s 2024 tour have not yet been officially revealed. What we do know, though, is that the rapper will be at festivals like Bonnaroo and BottleRock Napa Valley later this year. Her album doesn’t have an announced title or release date, either, but it appears we can expect it at some point in the next few months.

This news comes after she and Nicki Minaj have been embroiled in beef, although Meg has so far seemed unbothered by Minaj’s diss track “Big Foot.”

