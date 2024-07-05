Megan Thee Stallion‘s love for exercise and keeping up her fitness is no secret, but while she’s been on the rollout campaign for her new album, Megan, she hasn’t been able to share many new workout videos with her fans. That’s about to change, though, as Meg shared an advert for the return of her notorious Hottie Bootcamp on social media, showing off a sampling of the twerk-centric workouts she plans to share.

The trailer is shot in the style of a 1990s ad, complete with VHS video artifacts — jumping picture, that weird rolling line you used to get down the screen, and of course, static at the edges — and those cheesy graphics bearing an 800 number promising to change your life (in this case, the number, “1800REALHOTGIRLSH*T,” is way too long). It even has the “please allow 6-8 weeks for delivery” disclaimer. Naturally, Meg and her dance team demonstrate the energetic, booty-forward dances that’ll get viewers sweating, and at the end, Megan gives her own testimonial.

“My friend’s booty used to be silent!” she exclaims. “Quieter than a church mouse!” Clearly, she implies, the latest Hottie Bootcamp changed all that. The only downside? The trailer has one last disclaimer: Knees not included. I guess you can’t have everything. You can watch the video below.