The Essence Festival was the place to be this past weekend in New Orleans. Over the course of the weekend, the performances made several headlines, including Janelle Monáe‘s performance of her hit single, “Yoga,” during which, she briefly flashed her breast, which was tastefully covered by a pink pasty. While this move proved polarizing, no haters could f*ck up Monáe’s vibe.

Monáe’s festive mood continued throughout the weekend, as she and a group of women joined rapper Megan Thee Stallion on stage. In one clip, Monáe welcomes Meg to the stage — which seems to come as a surprise to the “Plan B” rapper.

“What’s up friend?” Meg shouts in excitement.

In another clip, shared by Essence, Meg is seen leading the rest of the ladies in her “Hot Girl Boot Camp” themed set.

Meg is seen performing “Do It On The Tip” from her 2020 debut album, Good News. During the performance the group of women are seen twerking on stage, as Monáe appears from the side of the stage, clapping to the rhythm in support.

You can see some clips above.

