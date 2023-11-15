Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to working out in the gym, whether she wants to get stronger or just work on keeping her booty in top shape. Yet, in a new video on Instagram, she revealed that she’d started doing Pilates.

The video opens with Megan prepping her workout by drinking green juice, while hilariously having Family Guy playing in the background.

“Pilates is not for the muthaf*cking weak,” Megan said in her voiceover, as she is seen standing up and working on her muscles. “These little b*tches that be doing Pilates, they might kick your head off with one swift kick. B*tch, I don’t want to f*ck with no b*tch who do Pilates.”

While she continues narrating, she also details how she had to lift a ball with her feet, per the Pilates trainer’s request. “Look how my legs are shaking,” Meg points out, before commenting at another part of the video, “I’m whooping Pilates’ ass cuz I ain’t gonna let Pilates whoop me.”

Megan also has some footage of her throwing in cardio and some weighted sit-ups into her workout video — that way she is working all aspects of her body.

“You wanna do some lunges because that’s what makes the booty sit up,” she added, ending the video by working out on her butt, before relaxing with some salmon and a Topo Chico.

Check out Meg breaking down her booty gym routine above.