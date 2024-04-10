The Hot Girl Coach is sharing the details of her go-to workouts. In a profile for Women’s Health, Megan Thee Stallion shared how she keeps a healthy mind and body (ody-ody-ody). As part of her cover feature, she participated in an “Everything But The Sweat” video where she broke down her workout routine.

Meg starts each morning with prayer. Afterwards, she puts anime on the television for background noise, then goes onto her balcony to meditate. She then thinks about her daily tasks, plays with her dogs, and then goes about doing her “hot girl activities.”

“I definitely prefer to workout in the morning,” Meg said in the video, “because you are really that girl if you jump out the bed and have working out on your mind. If you start your day with sweating, and squatting, and punching, and lifting, and doing ab workouts and stuff, you have no choice but to really tackle your day the same way.”

As she prefers to workout as soon as she wakes up, Meg prefers to keep her pre-workout meals light, her go-to’s including turkey bacon and two hard-boiled eggs, or a green juice made with spinach, kale, ginger, turmeric, collagen powder, and apples. Additionally, Meg takes supplements to help maintain her wellness.

“I definitely take vitamin C and I take magnesium,” said Meg. “Magnesium helps with my muscle aches and vitamin C like helps with the bone cartilage, because I’m on stage and like squatting for 60 to 90 minutes, and I need these knees and they be asking, what’s the secret to the making knees?”

Elsewhere in the video, Meg revealed the music on her workout playlist, which includes music by Young Dolph, Key Glock, and of course, her own song, “Freak Nasty.”

