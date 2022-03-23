Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa’s new single “Sweetest Pie” is a hit, and now Meg has offered a fresh live performance of it at last night’s 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. She kept things exciting by taking a moment to pie one of her dancers in the face during the rendition, which followed Meg performing “Megan’s Piano.”

As for the awards themselves, Megan was nominated for a handful — Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year, Best Fan Army, and TikTok Bop Of The Year — but didn’t come away with any of them. She did, however, accept the Trailblazer Award and said during her acceptance speech, “I want to say with my platform, I will keep on continuing to be a voice for the voiceless, I will keep on fighting for all the injustices that me, my Black women, my Black men are facing, and I will keep showing up and showing out even in the face of adversity.”

Others in hip-hop were represented elsewhere, as winners included Lil Nas X (Male Artist Of The Year), Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” (Hip-Hop Song Of The Year), and Drake (Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year).

Rock also showed up via Machine Gun Kelly (Alternative Artist Of The Year) and Foo Fighters (Rock Artist Of The Year). Pop had a lot of victors, too, like Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” (Song Of The Year), Olivia Rodrigo (Female Artist Of The Year, Best New Pop Artist, and TikTok Bop Of The Year for “Good 4 U”), Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” (Best Lyrics), Adele’s 30 (Best Comeback Album), and Finneas (Producer Of The Year).

Watch a clip from Megan’s performance above and find a full list of last night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards winners here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.