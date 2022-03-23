When it comes to the Billboard charts lately, Dua Lipa can’t seem to miss. The pop star recently broke a pretty significant record as “Levitating” became the longest charting Hot 100 hit by a woman, and her recent collaboration with Elton John, the “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” is still climbing high as well, currently sitting at No. 13. That song came out months ago, which indicates that Dua’s success on the chart has been more of a slow burn than an instant leap. However, her new collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Sweetest Pie,” puts that theory to test immediately.

The song, which the pair have been teasing for a minute, has debuted at No. 15 on the chart, which is Dua’s highest debut ever for a single on the Billboard chart. For her part, Megan is also thrilled with the song placement, especially considering how far outside her comfort zone she went on this one.

Let me tell y’all how proud and grateful I am! For me to completely step out of my normal zone / genre/ style of music or whatever and crack the TOP 20 on @billboardcharts as the DEBUT!!! Bitch I’m gagginggg 😭😭😭 thank you to @DUALIPA for doing this with me 💕 only up from here — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 21, 2022

If you haven’t seen the pretty creepy video for the song yet, check it out up top.