Halloween is just a week away and Houston’s favorite hottie is all-in on the spooky season. Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Netflix to promote the streamer’s “Horrorscope” readings, giving a few to some characters from Netflix’s most popular shows including Big Mouth, Love Is Blind, Sex Education, and of course, Stranger Things. She cheats a little on one, assigning them “Megan Thee Stallion” as a sign — which, according to a disclaimer, is unfortunately not one of the available assignments when you actually take the quiz, which you can do here.

Why be a monster when you can be a hottie? Let @theestallion guide you through this spooky season while she reads this year's Netflix & Chills Horrorscopes. Take the quiz and discover your sign https://t.co/oqYZNScOjd pic.twitter.com/55jNi9aKOk — Netflix (@netflix) October 24, 2022

Meg’s Halloween month has been one heck of a wild ride. Early this month, she twerked on Halo‘s Master Chief at Twitchcon, where a stage crasher managed to give her a twirl before being ushered away. Then, she was overjoyed to find out that James Wan’s got a new horror film coming out with her name on it — literallly. She hosted and performed on SNL, getting emotional during “Anxiety” and talking tough for “NDA” and “Plan B,” while showing off her comedy chops in the sketches “Hot Girl Hospital” and “We Got Brought.” And she’s hosting her annual Hottieween celebration in LA this weekend, which promises to be a bone-chilling blast.