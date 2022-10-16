Megan Thee Stallion Is At The Helm Of A ‘Hot Girl Hospital’ On ‘SNL’

Megan Thee Stallion‘s reign as the Hot Girl Coach just won’t let up anytime soon. During her appearance on last night’s Saturday Night Live, the “Anxiety” rapper was at the helm as a nurse at a “Hot Girl Hospital” in a hilarious medical drama spoof.

A voiceover indicated that the spoof show came “from Shonda Rhimes and the top commenters on The Shade Room’s Instagram.” By her side were Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson as fellow nurses assisting with treatments like BBLs and Fashion Nova fashion makeovers, as well as conducting emergency twerk exams.

During the sketch, Megan, Nwodim, and Johnson help a “mid as hell” patient played by Heidi Gardner become a full-fledged Hot Girl.

This sketch aligns perfectly with Megan’s health administration ambitions. Earlier in the night, during her monologue, she noted that she graduated from Texas Southern University.

“I got my degree in health administration because I have always wanted to help the people in my community,” she said. “I believe that it is important to have a sharp mind and a sharp body-ody-ody-ody-ody,” in reference to her 2020 hit, “Body.”

