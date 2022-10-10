This weekend, from October 7 to 9, the San Diego Convention Center played host to TwitchCon, Twitch’s annual convention. Megan Thee Stallion was actually on hand for a performance, which ended up being probably the steamiest moment in the history of the Halo franchise.

Meg took the stage during the event’s final day, and as she performed “Freak Nasty,” she was joined by somebody donning a high-quality cosplay of Halo protagonist Master Chief (even if the TwitchCon lanyard and pass around his neck spoiled some of the immersion). Megan didn’t shy away from the supersoldier, either, as she danced and twerked on and around him in her usual sultry ways.

Master Chief, the covenant are invading, where are you? Chief: pic.twitter.com/OzWlAKTfqF — Steggy @ #TwitchCon2022 (@Steggy) October 9, 2022

Megan later shared some photos of Master Chief and herself from the event, along with screenshots noting that both of their names were trending on Twitter. “Megan Thee Master Chief,” she wrote along with a crying-laughing emoji.

The TwitchCon appearance comes shortly ahead of a major moment for Meg, as she is set to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this upcoming weekend. It wouldn’t be surprising to see her pop up in a Halloween-related sketch, as she recently shared some terrific photos of herself kicking off the spooky season by donning a jack-o’-lantern on her head.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.